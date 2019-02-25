Try 1 month for 99¢
Anna Mae Aneweer, age 85, of Odebolt, Iowa passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Loring Hospital of Sac City, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Odebolt, Iowa. Rev. David Viggers and Rev. David Lyons will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Odebolt Cemetery of Odebolt, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt, Iowa. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Odebolt, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

