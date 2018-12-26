(1928-2018)
EVANSDALE — Anna M. Reuter, 90, of Evansdale, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at home.
She was born Dec. 9, 1928, in Jesup, daughter of Fred and Eva Etringer Meier. She married Maurice Reuter June 14, 1949, in Gilbertville.
Anna was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the ACCW. She was also active in the Community Meal and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors: three sons, Joseph (Sue) Reuter of Wichita, Kan., James (Andrea) Reuter of Indianapolis, Ind., and Ronald Reuter of Waterloo; six daughters, Janet (Gary Erdman) LeClair of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Donna (Don) Dieleman of Marshalltown, Debra (Tom) Downs of Waterloo, Betty Miller of La Porte City, Carol (Mark) Rathman of Farmington Ill., and Teresa (Ken) Schares of Elk Run Heights; three brothers, Fredrick (Stella) Meier of Gilbertville, Bernard Meier of Norfolk, Va., and Kenneth (Moe) Meier of Hollywood, Fla., Rita Smith of Sumner, Maxine Schmitz of Raymond, Eva Schmitz of Jesup, and Phyllis (Donald) Reiter of Dunkerton; 17 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Michels of Hazleton; and a brother-in-law, Paul (Louise) Reuter.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a daughter, Mary Ann Reuter; a sister, Mary Steimel; a brother, Joseph Meier; a great-granddaughter, Zoey Greenway; and a great-grandson, William Dieleman; six brothers-in-law, Tom Smith, Jim Schmitz, Melvin Steimel, Bob Schmitz, Ray Michels, and Louis (Norma) Reuter; and a sister-in-law, Judy Meier.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary, and for one hour before the services at the church.
Memorials: to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
She was a very loving person. She raised us with her faith by the quotes “God doesn’t give you more than you can handle” and “Pray to St. Anthony if you lose something.” She also made endless meals prepared with loving care. She will be missed but always remembered.
