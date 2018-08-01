(1992-2018)
INDEPENDENCE — Anna Marie Lynch, 25, of Independence, died Thursday, July 26, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
She was born Aug. 28, 1992, in Seoul, Korea, and she came home at the age of 7 months to her adoptive parents, Pamela J. Bergmann and John Lynch.
Anna was raised in Rowley and was a 2010 graduate of Independence High School. After graduating she moved to Independence, where she worked for Goodwill Industries; she also attended Darrell Davis Day Center in Independence.
Survived by: her mother, Pamela J. (Steve) Bergmann-Knebel of Jesup; her father, Hugh John Lynch of Hawkeye; four brothers, Bobby Lynch of Dubuque, Bryan Knebel of Waterloo and Charlie Grove and Eric Grove, both of Evansdale; three sisters, Brenna (Brad) Eldeen of Iowa City, Cassie Lynch of Cedar Rapids and Lindsey (Jake) Jarvis of Wichita, Kan.; six nieces and nephews; her grandmother, Kay Knebel of Elk Run Heights; and a special friend, Zech Close of Independence.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents, Hugh J. and Marcella Lynch, Robert and Betty Bergmann and Loras “Lug” Knebel.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Hope Wesleyan Church, Independence, with burial at Rowley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Reiff Family Center, Independence.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be given to the Anna Lynch Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be left www.reifffuneralhome.com.
Anna enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and engaging smile. She loved spending time with friends and family, going shopping, doing crafts, swimming, eating out and walking. She also loved to play with her mom’s beagles. She will be missed by many.
