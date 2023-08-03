July 31, 1948—July 31, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—Anna Louise Vance, 75, of Cedar Falls died Monday, July 31, 2023, at home. She was born July 31, 1948, in Waterloo, to Hans and Ella (Winter) Pedersen. Anna grew up on a farm in Hudson that bordered Black Hawk Creek, where she liked to play. In school, she loved singing and performing.

Anna graduated from Hudson High School in 1966, then the University of Northern Iowa, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics. A highlight of her college experience was working in Stouffer’s Kitchen at the First National Bank headquarters in Chicago during the summer of 1969.

Anna met her future husband, Jerry Vance, at a UNI dance. On June 3, 1971, they were married in Floyd. Anna began her career working in banking and retail. She and Jerry settled in Cedar Falls in 1974 and moved to Cherrywood Acres in 1978 where they lived for 45 years.

While raising two children, Anna opened her home to friends and family. She hosted holidays, gatherings and welcomed her kids’ friends. Anna later worked as an Administrative Professional before retiring in 2001.

Anna loved gardening, travel, and spending time with family. She enjoyed reading and learning about food and was an excellent cook. She was known to her friends, family, and neighbors as a warm and caring person with a great sense of humor.

Anna is survived by her husband; daughter, Lynn Vance of Chicago; son, Robert Vance (Tova) of Oakland, CA; grandchildren: Isa and Soren; brothers: Neals (Linda) of Eldridge and Sven (Kay) of Hudson; and many extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.