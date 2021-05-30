Anna (Ann) Bernice Jokumsen Stocker Madsen died peacefully at Theusen Cottage Memory Unit on Friday, January 22, 2021. Ann was born to Christian and Anna Dorothea Jokumsen on February 1, 1922 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Her family had recently immigrated to the United States from Denmark. Ann was deeply proud of her Danish heritage and passed many traditions down to her family. Ann grew up on a farm outside of Cedar Falls. She attended elementary in a one-room school house where she met her future husband, Wesley Gale Stocker. While Wesley earned his ranks in the United States Navy, Ann went on to attend AIB College of Business in Des Moines. Being the wife of a Naval officer took her many places including Brooklyn, NY where she had her first of 3 daughters. Two more daughters followed when she returned to Cedar Falls. Ann and Wes made Cedar Falls their permanent home where they raised the 3 girls on an acreage. Ann’s career path included a secretarial position at Rath Packing, a school transportation driver, overseeing the lunch room at Price Lab School, positions with the Civil Service in Great Lakes and Waterloo Recruiting Center, and then owning a custom drapery business with her daughter, Joey. She was very active in the local chapter of Eastern Star, holding several officer positions and supported Wes with his role in the Shriners International. She was also devoted to Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she has been a lifetime member. Wes passed away in 1994. She later met Hart Madsen and they were married at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in 1998. Ann felt blessed to have been loved by two great men. She had a special connection with each of her 9 grandchildren. Much time was spent on the acreage having bonfires, caring for horses, picking apples and immediately baking pies, and taking tractor rides. Her many talents and hobbies included sewing, knitting, baking, fishing, and traveling cross-country with friends and family. In honor of her own 90th birthday, she hand-knit each of her 22 great-grandchildren a personalized afghan. Left to enjoy a lifetime of memories are her three daughters, Janett Aschbrenner (Duane), Patti Cole, and Joey McIlhon (Ed), 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Dorothea Jokumsen, her first husband, Wesley Stocker, her second husband, Hart Madsen, brothers, Elmer Jokumsen and Ervin Jokumsen, sisters, Myrtle Poduska and Alice Marshall, son-in-law, Jim Cole, and great-grandson, Andrew Ulrich. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ann Madsen’s name.