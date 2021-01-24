February 1, 1922—January 22, 2021

Anna (Ann) Bernice Jokumsen Stocker Madsen died peacefully at Theusen Cottage Memory Unit on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Ann was born to Christian and Anna Dorothea Jokumsen on February 1, 1922 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Her family had recently immigrated to the United States from Denmark. Ann was deeply proud of her Danish heritage and passed many traditions down to her family.

Ann grew up on a farm outside of Cedar Falls. She attended elementary in a one-room school house where she met her future husband, Wesley Gale Stocker. While Wesley earned his ranks in the United States Navy, Ann went on to attend AIB College of Business in Des Moines. Being the wife of a Naval officer took her many places including Brooklyn, NY where she had her first of 3 daughters. Two more daughters followed when she returned to Cedar Falls. Ann and Wes made Cedar Falls their permanent home where they raised the 3 girls on an acreage.