Ann Vogel

(1933-2019)

OELWEIN – Margaret Ann Vogel, 85, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Arlington Place Assisted Living.

She was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Frankfurt, Kan., to Leo and Marie (Culhan) Keating. She married John Vogel on July 6, 1957, at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Beattie, Kan.

Ann graduated from high school in Beattie, Kan., in 1951. Ann and her husband raised six children.

Survived by: her children, Matthew (Debbie) Vogel and Daniel Vogel, both of Oelwein, Michael (Tammy) Vogel of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and Karen (Pat) Simpson of Oelwein; two brothers, Joe Keating of Hutchinson, Kan., and Mick (Jane) Keating of Marysville, Kan.; three sisters, Jeanie (Jerry) Nordhus of Shawnee, Kan., Pat (Norm) Michellitti of Blue Springs, Mo., and Rose Marie (Jim) Keating of Albuquerque, N.M.; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Keating of Albuquerque, N.M., and Eileen Splinter of Camarillo, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Rich (Mary) Vogel of Independence; her grandchildren, Misty (Keith) Phillips, Kyle (Lynnsey) Jepsen, Tara (Sergio) Holguin, Megan (Nick)Timm, Tyler Vogel, Samantha Vogel, Marissa Simpson and Brent Simpson; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Paul and David Vogel; a brother, Louis Keating; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Sinclair and Rita Samuelson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein, with a 6:30 p.m. parish Scripture service.

Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton.

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Ann enjoyed volunteering her time to many organizations, especially Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Meals On Wheels for 35 years. She enjoyed cooking and always had extra meals and desserts in the freezer just in case someone stopped by.

