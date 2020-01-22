Ann Rossol

(1956-2020)

DENVER -- Ann Louise Rossol, 64, of Denver, died at home Saturday, Jan. 18.

She was born Jan. 3, 1956, in Eldora to Floyd and Doris Sinning. On Nov. 13, 1998, she married Hubert Bernard Rossol at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2015.

Ann graduated from Crestwood High School, went to school in Waterloo and got a job as a ward secretary at Allen Memorial Hospital. in 1975, she was still employed there as a monitor tech, having worked there more than 40 years.

Survived by: her siblings, Dennis (Cathy) of Hayden, Idaho, Roger (Janet) of Kasson, Minn., Mark (Pam) of Mantorville, Minn., Larry of Klemme, Norma (Charles) Kenning of Racine, Minn., and Karla (Ron) Kenning of Eagan, Minn.; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and -nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a nephew, Kevin Sinning.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 23, at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service Thursday at the funeral home.