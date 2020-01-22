Ann Rossol

(1956-2020)
DENVER -- Ann Louise Rossol, 64, of Denver, died at home Saturday, Jan. 18.
She was born Jan. 3, 1956, in Eldora to Floyd and Doris Sinning. On Nov. 13, 1998, she married Hubert Bernard Rossol at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. He preceded her in death Dec. 11, 2015.
Ann graduated from Crestwood High School, went to school in Waterloo and got a job as a ward secretary at Allen Memorial Hospital. in 1975, she was still employed there as a monitor tech, having worked there more than 40 years.
Survived by: her siblings, Dennis (Cathy) of Hayden, Idaho, Roger (Janet) of Kasson, Minn., Mark (Pam) of Mantorville, Minn., Larry of Klemme, Norma (Charles) Kenning of Racine, Minn., and Karla (Ron) Kenning of Eagan, Minn.; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a nephew, Kevin Sinning.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 23, at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Ann's family for a later designation in her name.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Ann and Hubert loved to travel on cruise ships and took many trips. She loved to travel going on bus trips, seeing the country. Ann was in 4-H, enjoyed sewing and crocheting, making snowflakes and other crafts like bunnies and cabbage patch dolls and clothes for them that she sold craft shows.
