Ann Marie Whiteford

October 31, 1938-November 18, 2021

Ann M. Whiteford, 83, of Sumner, passed away, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner.

Inurnment will be held at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner at a later date. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Ann’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com

Ann Marie, daughter of Lester and Amanda (Buhr) Rieck was born October 31, 1938, at home, rural Sumner. A graduate of Sumner High School in 1957, she held several positions throughout her life, none more important than that of wife and mother. On April 13, 1958, she was united in marriage with Bill Whiteford at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. A long time Paint Horse enthusiast, she will be remember for her positive attitude, having a soft spot in her heart for animals, and always looking to help others whenever possible.

Ann is survived by her husband of sixty three years, Bill of Sumner; two sons, Robert and his wife, Ronnie of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Scott and his wife, Sheryl of Columbia, Maryland; three grandchildren, Aleah Whiteford of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sam Whiteford of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Sarah Whiteford of Columbia, Maryland; great-granddaughter, Khrya Whiteford; sister, Betty (Richard) Anderson; and brother, Daniel Rieck, both of Fort Collins, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents.