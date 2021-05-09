September 4, 1957-May 7, 2021

CEDAR FALLS–Ann Marie Seavey, age 63 of Cedar Falls went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo.

She was born September 4, 1957 in Waverly, the daughter of Chris and Kamilla (Andersen) Christensen. Ann graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1975. On May 5, 1979, she was united in marriage to Leslie Seavey at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Ann spent most of her time raising her children and grandchildren, but also worked in banking and retail, until her retirement in 2015.

Survived by: her husband, Leslie of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Heather (Sidney) Taylor of Cedar Falls, Kim (Loren) Meyer of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Isaiah Moore, Shania Seavey, Shannel Taylor, and Kamilla and Landon Meyer; a brother, Jerry (Sandy) Christensen of Dike; and close family friend, Eric Conerd of Cedar Falls

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Marlys Smith and Marilyn Christensen.

Memorial services will be 10am Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place immediately following the service in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com