Ann M. Stainbrook

INDEPENDENCE—Ann Marie Stainbrook, 73, of Independence, IA died on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at UnityPoint–St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA

Ann was born on January 6, 1947 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Harold and Mildred Stiles. She was a 1965 graduate of East High School in Waterloo. On December 20, 1966 she was united in marriage to Perle C. Stainbrook in Galena, IL. While Perle was serving in the U.S Army; they moved to Colorado for a few years. In 1968 they made their home in Cedar Falls, IA, where Ann worked at the Ramada Inn and Western Home in Waterloo. In 1994 they built a home in rural Independence, and Ann spent 20 years as a librarian at the Winthrop Library.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with a close group of friends. Ann also liked to tend her garden and raise flowers. She was also an avid horseback rider of the horses raised on their farm. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.

She is survived by her husband Perle; her son Clint (Kate) Stainbrook of Waterloo, IA; her sisters Peg (Danny) Weidman, Waterloo, IA and Bev Byford, Waterloo, IA; 2 grandchildren, Andrew Stainbrook and Nikki (Kurtis) Osipchack; 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.