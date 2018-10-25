Try 1 month for 99¢
Ann M. Rose

Ann Rose

(1933-2018)

WATERLOO — Ann Marie Rose, 85, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, in Cedar Falls at the Western Home Communities.

She was born June 21, 1933, in Postville, daughter of Arbie and Inez (Steiert) Heckman. She married Irey “Bud” Norman Rose on Aug. 8, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he died March 10, 2015.

Ann graduated from Postville High School in 1951. She continued her education at the Northeast Iowa Technical Institute in Calmar, receiving an interior design diploma. She was a homemaker but also worked as a secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, Chickasaw County Extension Service and Public Health Nurse. Ann also worked as a sales representative for Princess House Inc. during the early 1980s.

Survived by: two daughters, Sandra (Duane) Lichty and Debra (Michael) Grimson, both of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Joshua (Jennifer) Kannegieter and Hanna Grimson, both of Monticello, Minn.; two great-grandchildren, Peter and Samuel Kannegieter; two sisters, Vicky Ney of West Union and Twila Haviland of Des Moines; three brothers, Donald (Regina) Heckman of Georgetown, Texas, Leslie (Sherrill) Heckman of Mountain Home, Ark., and Stanley Heckman of Wellington, Colo.; six sisters-in law, Betty Rose of Decorah, Betty Lou Rose and Vidys Rose, both of West Union, Sharlene Rose of Ossian, and Donna Heckman of Miles and Karen Heckman of Oelwein; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sisters, Jean Schultz and Zeta Heckman; and five brothers, Bob, John, Neal, Gary and Allan.

Family-directed memorial service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Visitation with family one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Ann enjoyed knitting and crocheting, sewing, gardening, painting ceramics, dancing, playing cards and playing with her grandchildren. She treasured the time she spent with family.

