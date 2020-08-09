(1924-2020)
Ann M. Kemp, 96, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Des Moines and Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Western Home Thuesen Cottage. She was born July 5, 1924 in Balltown, Iowa, the daughter of Leon and Claretta (Brimeyer) Breitbach. Ann married Gerald Henry Winter on January 12, 1943 in Medford, Oregon. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1944. She married James Monroe Kemp, Jr. on July 18, 1964 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on September 27, 1994. Ann worked in the accounting department for the City of Des Moines for 11 years.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry (Karen) Winter of Griffin, Georgia and Robert (Linda) Winter of Gold Canyon, Arizona; a daughter, Julie (Troy) Becker, of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; four brothers, Paul (Fran) Breitbach of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jerry (Gayle) Breitbach of Maquoketa, Larry Breitbach of Davenport, Charlie (Donna) Breitbach of Dubuque, and six sisters, Mary Pink of Manchester, Shirley Hansen, Carol (John) O’Brien, Betty Frommelt and Jeanie (Donald) Kruse, all of Dubuque, and Clare (Hugh) Gaston of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; three brothers, Peter, Joseph and Phillip Breitbach, and a sister, Velma Brahm.
Services will be private with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.