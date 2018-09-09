Ann M. Grove

(1960-2018)
EVANSDALE — Ann Marie Grove, 58, of Evansdale, died Sept. 3, at her residence.
She was born May 6, 1960, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert J. and Joann A. Davis Grove.
Ann worked in food service for 17 years at Waterloo Community District Schools. She also worked at the Kwik Star in Evansdale for three years.
Survived by: two sons, Charlie Grove of Jesup and Eric Grove of Evansdale; three sisters, Martha (Dan) Wagner and Susan (Don) Dana, both of Evansdale, and Patricia (K.C.) Rausch of Mount Auburn; two brothers, Dennis (Julie) Grove of Waterloo and Mike (Pamela) Grove of Sarasota, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her cat, Sassy.
Memorial services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Locke Funeral Home, preceded by an hour of visitation, with inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery. From 3 to 8 p.m. there will be a gathering of friends and family at the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Ann was an excellent cook and baker. She loved making new recipes. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and crafting with them.
