May 13, 2023
WATERLOO-Ann L. Tannreuther, 70, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 13, 2023, after a brief illness.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren with private family burial at Orange Township Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the church. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.
