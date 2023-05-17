The firstborn child of Robert (Bob) and Charlotte (Char) Tannreuther, she was born on her parents fourth anniversary, September 16, 1952. Ann attended Orange Township School, the same site as two previous generations of family members, besides participating in the Orange Blossoms 4-H club, and showing Holstein heifers at the Black Hawk 4-H Fair. After graduating in 1970 from Orange of Waterloo High School she enrolled in McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas, making lifelong friends there and playing pranks that will be long remembered. In 1974 she graduated college with a degree in Education. Upon arriving home in Waterloo, Ann took a preschool teaching position at Byron Avenue Day Care Center. She continued to teach preschool at various sites including Head Start facilities around Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Hudson and Independence for the next 36 years, retiring in 2011. One summer teaching experience led her to Okinawa for “Camp Adventure” at a U S military base. She took additional classes at UNI and Hawkeye Community College. Later Ann took a columnist position with the Hudson Herald newspaper, writing “Orange Community News”. For decades she was active at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren as a teacher of Sunday School and Bible School and Women’s Fellowship member. She enjoyed doing crafts, often decorating candy-filled jars for people in her neighborhood and church on holidays and taking care of her cats.