April 9, 1958-October 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Ann Kay Klemz, 64, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 13, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 9, 1958, in Waterloo, the daughter of Richard Friedley and Shirley Rogers. She married Tim Klemz on September 6, 2003, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Ann was employed as a hostess at various restaurants in the area. She loved Elvis, her cat Lovey, and her grandchildren.

Survivors include: her husband, Tim of Waterloo; a son, Josh Friedley of Waterloo; twelve grandchildren, Otto V, Alexis, Destiney, Collin, Zach, Kole, Aiden, Isaac Liam, Alayna, Ashtin, and Jase; a great-grandson, Otto VI; her brother’s, Vern Friedley of Altoona, Marvin Friedley of Waterloo, and David Friedley of Waterloo; her sister, Linda Perkins of Waterloo; her step-children, Toni Klemz of Hudson, Steven (Mandy) Klemz of Waterloo and Tim Klemz Jr. of Westby, WI.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Services: 10:30 am Friday, October 21, at Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Thursday, October 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.