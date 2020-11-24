Ann Hultman

Graveside services for Ann will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Lincoln Township Cemetery with Pastor Matt Ulven officiating. Burial will be on what would have been her 89 birthday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone who attends is required to wear a mask and social distance. The family will be having a celebration of Ann's life when the restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions may be directed in Ann's name to any charity of your choice or to her family, which will be later designated to the Hudson Community Church, Hudson Library and/or Cedar Valley Hospice. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. French-Hand Funeral Home is caring for Ann and her family.