May 8, 1926-February 11, 2023

Ann Elizabeth Hauser (96yrs) beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, died on Saturday, February 11, 2023 surrounded by her devoted family. She was a resident of Friendship Village, Waterloo, Iowa since the death of her husband 20 years ago after 53 years of marriage.

Born in Burlington, Iowa on May 8, 1926, Ann was the daughter of Arthur and Bertha K. Roederer. Ann tragically lost her father when she was 8. It was a loss that greatly affected her future attitudes and beliefs; however, Ann, her hardworking mother, and her 3 sisters: Mary Riffel, Jane Berquist, and Ruth Roederer were fortunate to live in a community that included grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ann’s sisters, and the older generations of her family, have since predeceased her.

After graduating from St. Paul High School, Ann worked as a dental assistant until her marriage to Herb Hauser Jr. on May 4, 1949. The young couple moved to the (Illinois) Quad Cities and began to build their family. In 1969, they moved to Waterloo, Iowa, after Herb Jr. received a transfer from John Deere.

Ann lovingly mothered 7 children: Nancy (Cliff) Rudolph of Waterloo IA, Susan (Greg) Murphy of Rock Island, IL, Mary Pam Olarte of Houston, TX, Bart (Joan) Hauser, of Woodbury, MN, Mark (Marsha) Hauser of Edgewood, IA, Steve (Laurie) Hauser of Cocoa Beach, FL, and Paul (Angie) Hauser of Granger, IA. From her children, Ann was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. All of her children and grandchildren survive her as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ann was a devoted yet spunky “Herb’s girl,” and a friendly personality who tirelessly and without fanfare, offered a ready smile, lifelong generous service, wisdom, and love to her family, church and community. Among other things, Ann enjoyed singing both in the Friendship Village Choir and the St Edward’s Resurrection (funeral) choir, coordinating the Birthday Club cake baking and delivery, and setting up for Communion Services at Friendship Village, In 1984, she and her husband together received the Waterloo Mayor’s Volunteer of the Year Award for their many volunteer efforts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Monday, Feb 20 at St Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed through the church website, www.sted.org.

Friends may come from 2-6 pm Sunday to the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 2 pm rosary led by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and a 5 pm vigil service. Visitation also for an hour before services Monday at St Edward’s Catholic Church

MEMORIALS: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, St Vincent DePaul Society, and/or St Edward’s Catholic Church