LA PORTE CITY -- Ann E. Williams, 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

She was born July 15, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Clifford and Toots Elliott Niemeyer. She married John Ensign Williams Sr. on Aug. 20, 1966, in Galena, Ill. He died Dec 26, 2005.

She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1962. Ann was a longtime daycare provider in La Porte City. She also had worked at Hinson Manufacturing in Waterloo for several years. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, where she was a past commander. She served as a foster parent for many years.

Survivors include: three sons, Robert (Kathy) Williams of La Porte City, John Williams Jr. of Onawa, and David (Aida Betancourt) Williams of Richfield Springs, N.Y.; two daughters, Shari Timm and Stacy Williams, both of La Porte City; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Fratzke of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Peggy McIntosh; and a brother-in-law, Bill Fratzke.

Private family graveside services: have been held with burial in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City. A celebration of Ann’s life is being planned for spring 2019. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family or La Porte City Fire Rescue.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

