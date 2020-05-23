(1947-2020)
WATERLOO — Ann “Chris” Livingston, 72, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 17, at home.
She was born Dec. 3, 1947, in Webster City, daughter of Robert and Doris Middleton Hill. Chris graduated from American Institute of Commerce.
Chris retired from VGM after several years.
Survivors: two daughters, Candace (Royce) Moore of La Porte City and Jackie (Michael) Cimpher of Potosi‚ Wis.; a son-in-law, Richard Weber of Tennessee; six grandchildren, Holli Rose, Jon Westphal, Nick Weber, Lincoln Weber, Morgan Cimpher, and Dylan Dixon; seven great-grandchildren, Jayden, Aubrey, Tanner, Jon, James, Jaxton, and Jaycee; a brother, David Hill of San Diego‚ Calif.; a special companion, Pat Dehn of Evansdale; and her best girlfriend, Pam Bollick of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Christie Marie Weber; two brothers, Michael and Wayne Hill; a sister, Kimary Fouts; and her lifetime companion, Van G. Miller who died in 2015.
Services: Private family graveside services were held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.
Memorials: to House of Hope, 845 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, IA 50702. Cards sent to Locke Funeral Home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.
She had a special group of friends which were known as the “Ya Ya Sista’s” and the “Domino Diva’s.”
