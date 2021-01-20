Ann Arlene Weber
February 12, 1930 - January 14, 2021
Ann Arlene Weber age 90, of Stout, Iowa, was born the daughter of George and Johanna (Meyer) Frey on February 12, 1930, at a farmhouse west of Aplington, Iowa. She received her education and graduated from Aplington High School in 1948.
At the age of 7, while attending Sunday school at Hitesville Gospel Hall in Aplington, the Sunday School teacher was speaking on Matthew 11:28, “Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” She saw that Jesus had died for her and she said,” I'm saved, I have found rest for my soul!” Ann was in the fellowship with the Christians at the Stout Gospel Hall for 71 years.
It is through the gospel services that Ann met the love of her life, Roy Weber. On August 8, 1949, they were united in marriage at her parent's home in Aplington, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed east of Stout, where they were blessed with six children. After many years of farming, they were commended together in the work of the Gospel in 1980. They moved into the town of Stout in 1990, where they lived and celebrated 71 years together until Roy went home to be with his Savior on September 9th, 2020.
On Thursday, January 14, 2021, Ann went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lorraine Christopherson and her brother, Leroy Frey.
Ann is survived by five sons, Marlyn (Susan) of Dike, Laverne (Jan) of Parkersburg, Bernard (Rhonda) of Dike, Steven (Michelle) of Parkersburg, Joel (Dawn) of Dike, and daughter JoAnn (Mark) Haan of Cedar Falls. Along with 18 grandchildren, Mitchell (Courtney), Kyle (Jessica), Brent (Christine), Billie (Bruce), Lucretia (Michael), Miranda (Billy), Shishonee (Charles), Derek (Meagan), Patrick (Ann), Nicholas (Chelsie), David (Amanda), Joseph (Ashley), Briana, Royce, Morgan, Katelyn (Jonny), Larissa (Conner), Ellie and 23 great grandchildren.
To her family...she is indescribable, showing such devotion to each one, making them feel as though they were so special. Her love of family was always evident in her joy when they visited. She greeted all with her lovely smile and an offering of tea and cookies. Her tender, humble, kind ways and her constant, unwavering faith in her Savior have left such a lasting impact on each of their lives.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 23, at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Friends will be asked to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart while attending the funeral.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 on Friday at Stout Gospel Hall, and one hour before services at the church. Friends will be asked to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart while attending the visitation.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.