Ann Arlene Weber

February 12, 1930 - January 14, 2021

Ann Arlene Weber age 90, of Stout, Iowa, was born the daughter of George and Johanna (Meyer) Frey on February 12, 1930, at a farmhouse west of Aplington, Iowa. She received her education and graduated from Aplington High School in 1948.

At the age of 7, while attending Sunday school at Hitesville Gospel Hall in Aplington, the Sunday School teacher was speaking on Matthew 11:28, “Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” She saw that Jesus had died for her and she said,” I'm saved, I have found rest for my soul!” Ann was in the fellowship with the Christians at the Stout Gospel Hall for 71 years.

It is through the gospel services that Ann met the love of her life, Roy Weber. On August 8, 1949, they were united in marriage at her parent's home in Aplington, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed east of Stout, where they were blessed with six children. After many years of farming, they were commended together in the work of the Gospel in 1980. They moved into the town of Stout in 1990, where they lived and celebrated 71 years together until Roy went home to be with his Savior on September 9th, 2020.