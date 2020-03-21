(1955-2020)
WATERLOO — Anita L. Wagner, 65, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 19, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 26, 1955, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence R. and Barbara A. Carson Wagner. She graduated in 1973 from Waterloo West High School where she was active in the Chevaliers Drum and Bugle Corps. Anita worked at Schoitz Hospital for more than 20 years in medical records.
Survivors: her father of Waterloo; a sister, Pam Wagner of Cedar Falls; a brother, Jeff (Deb) Wagner of Overland Park‚ Kan.; a niece, Ally (Adam) Moore of Overland Park; three nephews, Ryan Wagner of Overland Park, Drew Wagner of Prairie Village‚ Kan., and Brandon (Whitney) Wagner of Pella; three great-nephews, Elijah, Wyatt and Carson; and a great-niece, Gabi.
Preceded in death by: her mother.
Private Family Memorial Services: will be at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Anita loved her dogs; they were very special during her life.
