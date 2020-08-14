Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO - Anita L. Topper, 88, of Lake Wales, FL, formerly of Waterloo, died at Advent Health, Lake Wales, FL, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Anita was born July 14, 1932, in Shreveport, LA, the daughter of Emory W and Nancy J (Wallingsford) Holmes. She married Roger Dale Topper Sr. on April 17, 1953 in Opelika, Alabama, he died December 22, 1995. Anita worked as a bookkeeper at Keller Loan Company and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.