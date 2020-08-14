(1932-2020)
WATERLOO - Anita L. Topper, 88, of Lake Wales, FL, formerly of Waterloo, died at Advent Health, Lake Wales, FL, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Anita was born July 14, 1932, in Shreveport, LA, the daughter of Emory W and Nancy J (Wallingsford) Holmes. She married Roger Dale Topper Sr. on April 17, 1953 in Opelika, Alabama, he died December 22, 1995. Anita worked as a bookkeeper at Keller Loan Company and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survived by: daughter Cynthia Kipp of Lake Wales‚ FL; son Roger (Renee) Topper of Ankeny, IA; four grandchildren: Stephanie (Michael) Flint, Erin (Steven) Bennett, Jonathan Kipp, Natalie Jo Kipp; four great grandchildren: Makayla and Colby Flint, Clara Bennett, and Payton Kipp. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Services: Family graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery, Waterloo at 2 pm Saturday, August 15. Memorials to Grace Healthcare, 730 N. Scenic Dr., Lake Wales FL 33853. Visit Locke Funeral Home.com for more information.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.