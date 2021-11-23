May 13, 1942-November 20, 2021

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Anita E. “Ann” Garbes, 79, of Elk Run Heights, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Waverly Health Center. Anita was born on May 13, 1942 in Fisher, Arkansas, the daughter of Hiram and Mae (Glenn) Davis.

She married Larry Garbes on October 3, 1959 in Preston, Minnesota.

Anita was a homemaker and busy mother, raising 6 children. She was a member of The Church of God International in La Porte City. She enjoyed reading all kinds of books, but especially spy novels. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, and doing arts & crafts. Anita loved to travel and take family trips with loved ones, especially out west. She treasured her time spent with her family and loved them all fiercely

Survived by her husband, Larry Garbes, Sr. of Elk Run Heights; six children, Larry (Lori) Garbes, Jr. of Dunkerton, Julie (Dennis) Burns of Rockford, Wendi (Brian) Roed of Cedar Falls, John (Bonnie) Garbes of Cedar Rapids, Cade (Jaime) Garbes of Waverly, and Andra (Steve) Sandy of Birmingham, MI; eighteen grandchildren, Tina (Roy) Hogan, Larry Garbes III, Michelle (Seann) Wheeler, Matthew (Molli) Burns, Zach Roed, Kristen Roed, Dotti, AnaVi & Mae Garbes, Cora & Luella Garbes, Caleb, Abrianna, Micah, Jadon, Bella, Haven, & Elanna Sandy; eight great-grandchildren, Anthony Garbes, Mariane & Elaina Hogan, Miriam, Nathan, Levi & Sarah Wheeler, and Gabriel & Natalie Burns; and sister, Alfrieda Nichols of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, William, Herman “Smokey,” and John Davis.

Memorials: May be directed to the family. Funeral Services: 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 4:00—7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

