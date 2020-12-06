Waterloo – Anita Ann Jacobsen Sells of Waterloo, died December 1, 2020 at UnityPointHealth Hospital. She was born on September 3, 1937 in Ida Grove, IA, the daughter of Engwald Jacobsen and Wanda Harris Jacobsen Miller. She married Bryon Gale Sells on September 2, 1953 in Cedar Falls.

Anita went to Cedar Falls High School and the Waterloo Barber College. Before retiring in 1996, she worked as a waitress, head desk clerk at Holiday Inn, manager-buyer for Walker Shoe Store, manager of Mary Lester Fabrics, manager of Osco Drug and barber at Washburn Barber and Beauty. Anita enjoyed operating the Fin Fun Charter fishing business with her husband and son. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother and mother-in-law.

Anita is survived by 2 children, Debra Bickle of Georgia and Michael (Janice) Sells of LaPorte City; 2 grandchildren, Alicia Kemp and Bryon James Sells; 2 great-grandchildren, Jessica Neilson and Nichole Rhodes; 2 brothers, Raymond Jacobsen and Terry Miller; 2 step-brothers, Leon and Merle Miller and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

As her request, she will be cremated with a private family burial.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com