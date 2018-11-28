Try 3 months for $3
Aniceta D. Claassen

(1923-2018)

WATERLOO — Aniceta D. Claassen, 95, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born June 17, 1923, in Fayette County, daughter of John and Minnie Otters Drilling. She married Wayne Claassen on Nov. 25, 1948, in Waterloo. He died Sept. 27, 2014.

Aniceta was a homemaker.

Survived by: four sons, Sam (Mary) of Mendota Heights, Minn., Bill (Bonnie) and Tom, both of Waterloo,and Bob (Anne McCabe) of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Anne (Steven) Brown of Marion; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Earl Drilling; and four sisters, Viola Bruess, Pearl Miller, Irene Drilling and Bonnie Strauss.

Memorial services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Family will receive friends for one hour before services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

