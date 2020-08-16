1924-2020)
Angie VanDaele passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo at the age of 95. She was born November 6, 1924, in rural Fairbank the daughter of Frank and Mary (Meier) Buzynski. Angie attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Fairbank. She married Arthur VanDaele on June 16, 1948 at I.C. Catholic Church in Fairbank. Angie and Art lived in rural Fairbank where they raised their two daughters and farmed the land together until Art’s passing in 1997. She was a hardworking and loving farmwife, mother and grandmother. Angie was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she volunteered for many activities such as the annual fall dinners and countless funeral dinners. She is survived by her two daughters; Judy Boehme of Fairbank and Debra (Ed) Bormann of Oelwein, four grandchildren; Michelle (Shawn) Mullihan, Jessica (Nick) Miller, Lewis (Chris) Boehme, Jason (Jamie) Albrecht and Brad Hunziker (Jennifer’s husband), 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law; Becky VanDaele and Manetta Buzynski. Angie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son-in-law; Tom Boehme and one granddaughter; Jennifer Hunziker.
Funeral Mass: 11:00 am Tuesday August 18, 2020 with visitation from 10:00-11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Due to the restrictions regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic all of those in attendance will be required to maintain social distance and wear face coverings.
Internment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation. Those not attending and wishing to send a card they may be sent in care of Angie to Debra Bormann, 800 6th Ave. SW Oelwein, IA 50662
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.