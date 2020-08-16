Angie VanDaele passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo at the age of 95. She was born November 6, 1924, in rural Fairbank the daughter of Frank and Mary (Meier) Buzynski. Angie attended and graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Fairbank. She married Arthur VanDaele on June 16, 1948 at I.C. Catholic Church in Fairbank. Angie and Art lived in rural Fairbank where they raised their two daughters and farmed the land together until Art’s passing in 1997. She was a hardworking and loving farmwife, mother and grandmother. Angie was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she volunteered for many activities such as the annual fall dinners and countless funeral dinners. She is survived by her two daughters; Judy Boehme of Fairbank and Debra (Ed) Bormann of Oelwein, four grandchildren; Michelle (Shawn) Mullihan, Jessica (Nick) Miller, Lewis (Chris) Boehme, Jason (Jamie) Albrecht and Brad Hunziker (Jennifer’s husband), 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law; Becky VanDaele and Manetta Buzynski. Angie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son-in-law; Tom Boehme and one granddaughter; Jennifer Hunziker.