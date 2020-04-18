(1971-2020)
WATERLOO – Angela Renee Davis Jones, 48, of Chesapeake, Va., formerly of Waterloo, died April 3.
She was born Sept. 20, 1971, in Iowa City, daughter of Jimmy “Cat” Reed and Marilyn Davis Wortham. She married Joseph T. Jones on May 14, 1994. He preceded her in death.
Angela graduated from Waterloo East High School. She was in the U.S. Navy for 12 years. She was employed at Dollar Tree Inc. in Chesapeake, Va., in risk management.
Survivors: her parents, Marilyn (Derrick) Wortham and Jimmy (Fannie Barnes) Reed; two children, Yusef Jones and Niyah Jones, both of Chesapeake, Va.; four sisters, Ashley Wortham, Naquita Collins, Yalanda Barnes of Waterloo and Linda Barnes of Mississippi; her grandparents, Herlie (Deb) Johnson of Waterloo; special people, Jesters (Shirley Howard), Sherry Jefferson, Barbara Strong of Waterloo, Ella Redmond of Rockford, Ill., Kristine Flak, Josette Epps-Bates of Waterloo and Simona Ware of Tennessee; and many other family members and friends.
Preceded in death by: grandparents, Jethro (Frances) Davis, Jimmy D. (Magnolia) Reed, Lee Shelby (Clara) Wortham and Barbara Wortham; great-grandparents, William Sr. (Lizzie) Redmond; and a brother, Derrick Deshawn Wortham.
Services: Family directed graveside services will be held privately at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family at 302 Sherman Ave., Waterloo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.