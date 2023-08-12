Angela Mae Rampton

May 2, 1934 - July 30, 2023

Celebrating a full life...

Angela Mae Rampton, 89, passed away July 30, 2023 at the Boone County Hospital.

A Celebration of Life service will be held August 26, 2023 at the Madrid Evangelical Free Church in Madrid, Iowa. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Cookies and refreshments will be served after the service.

Angela was born on May 2, 1934 in Britton, South Dakota to John and Julia (Bedard) Kerr. She started school in LaPorte City, also attended a country school and after the family moved to a farm south of Waterloo graduated from Orange High School in 1952. Growing up she enjoyed babysitting, horseback riding, swimming, playing the piano and 4-H. She attended both Iowa State Teachers College and the University of Iowa where she earned a B.A. in Home Economics and English education. She taught for two years at Iowa City Junior High School and was a sponsor of the synchronized swim club.

In 1957, she married Clare Rampton in Houston, Texas. They made their first home in Seattle, Washington where both Scott and Lance were born. In 1963, they moved to Portland, Oregon where Todd was born, and the family was complete. Shortly thereafter they moved back to Iowa and settled first in Waterloo for a year before they were able to purchase a home in Cedar Falls. Angela recently moved to Madrid after living in Cedar Falls for 58 years.

Angela thoroughly enjoyed her life as a wife and mother of their three boys. She was a substitute teacher, Cub Scout den mother, accomplished seamstress and had many beautiful flowerbeds filling the yard of their Rownd Street home. She was generous with her plants and many family members and friends benefitted from her green thumb. Angela also enjoyed reading, doing crafts, putting puzzles together and playing cards.

Left to cherish Angela's memory are her brother Jack Kerr, Mound, MN, sons Scott (Jenny) Rampton of Vashon, WA, Lance (Barb) Rampton of Madrid, IA, Todd (Jada) Rampton of Travelers Rest, SC, grandchildren Tyler Rampton, Becky (David) Sundblad, Erin (Dustin) Nuese, Grant (Claire) Rampton, Tucker Rampton, Audrey Rampton, Jessie Rampton and 8 great grandchildren.

Angela touched many lives and will be remembered as a kind, fun, and loving lady.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.