TRAER — Angela M. Gates, 89, of Des Moines, died Friday, Oct. 4, at Mercy Hospice Home in Johnston.
She was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Garwin, daughter of Arch and Elizabeth (Biley) Ferry. On Sept. 6, 1948, she married Donald Gates at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama.
She graduated from Toledo High School in 1946 and went to work for the telephone company. She then worked for Wagner Motor Co., Dr. F.E. Brutsman and later for Powell & Roan Law Office for 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church of Traer, serving as president and all offices of the Rosary Society and was member/director of the St. Paul Choir. Angela also enjoyed serving as an election official for more than 50 years. She served on the Traer Library Board for 22 years, resigning in 2003.
Survived by: a daughter, Janis (Bill) Heckroth of Waverly; a son, Thomas (Lai) Gates of Phoenix; five grandchildren, Thomas, Andrew, Patrick, Jade and Kip; and two sisters, Doris (Theron) Wilkerson of Garwin and Nancy McConnell of Marshalltown.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a sister, Patty Jochims.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
