July 26,1972-July 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Angela “Angie” L. Boos, 48 of Waterloo, died on July 7, 2021. She was born on July 26,1972 in Waterloo the daughter of William “Bill” and Vicki Mc Mahon Borseth. Angie graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1990 and obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

She married Ryan Boos, August 2, 1997 in Waterloo. She worked as a supervisor at Kingdom Kids Daycare in Waterloo where she loved to take care of and teach children. Angie enjoyed baking (banana bread and brownies were crowd favorites) and she loved spending time with her family. Her kids meant the world to her.

Survivors: husband, Ryan of Waterloo; 3 daughters, Emma, Anna, and Alayna Boos of Waterloo; son Devin Boos of Waterloo; her mother Vicki Borseth of Waterloo; brother, Joe (Jenny) Borseth of Raymond; mother-in-law, Nita (Bill) Quibell of Waterloo; father-in-law, Tad (Becky) Boos of New Hartford; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and her Kingdom Kids family. She was preceded in death by her father William “Bill” Borseth; her maternal and paternal grandparents, an uncle Tony Borseth, and an Aunt Janice Wilson. Memorials may be directed to the family. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM, Thurs., July 15, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home.