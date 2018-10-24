LA PORTE CITY — Anecia Mavis Strubel, 91, of La Porte City, formerly of Washburn, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Tripoli, daughter of Marvin and Helena Kleiss Lamb. She married William Strubel on Dec. 27, 1947, in Cudahy, Wis.; he died July 12, 1991.
Mrs. Strubel graduated from Oran High School. She was a homemaker and secretary for her husband’s business, Bill’s Building & Siding. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: two daughters, Judy (John) Mills and Barb Kayser, both of Waterloo; son, Mike (Kathy) Strubel of La Porte City; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Shellie Dolan; two sisters, Patricia Albrecht and Betty Woods; two brothers, Roland Lamb and Clifford Kleiss; and a special friend, Joe Zeien.
Private memorial services: at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
