Ane M. Krueger

May 1, 1924-June 22, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Ane Marie Krueger (Lind), 98, of Cedar Falls passed away peacefully of natural causes Wednesday June 22nd surrounded by family and loved ones in Denver Colorado.

Ane was born May 1st, 1924 in Sioux City, Iowa daughter of Christian and Kristine Lind. The family moved across the state and she attended Cedar Falls public schools with the graduating class of 1942. She was confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran church March 17, 1941 where she remained a member. Cedar Falls became her forever home for this proud Dane, traveling to Denmark to visit extended family was truly a highlight of her life and enabled her to brush up on her Danish for which she continued to speak fluently.

Ane married Orville “Bud” Krueger April 12, 1946, they later divorced. 4 children were blessed to call her mom- Gary, Karen, Marcia and Brian along with countless dogs and cats.

Ane worked at Baker’s Ice Cream in her youth, Chamberlain’s to support the war efforts, State College of Iowa and later retired from the state of Iowa in the Liquor and Beer Division locally serving Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Ane spent most days supporting her beloved St. Louis Cardinal’s and kept a full score card for each game meticulously while watching on the television or attending spring training in Florida for many years also attending numerous home games and the World Series on a few occasions.

Ane loved to sew anything from curtains to snow suits, swim suits to church service Sunday best. Cross stitch, embroidery, ceramics, or gardening she was multi-talented—she could bake and cook like no other.

Ane’s greatest joy was family and spending time with them on road trips.... she was always up for a big adventure and would not hesitate to try something new like a helicopter ride, RV camping across the country, riding on the back of her son’s motorcycle, or walking up the Statue of Liberty to take in the view. Always up for a game of Chinese checkers- rumor has it she was undefeated and showed no mercy to even the younger grandchildren challengers.

She is survived by her children Karen Homann (Ray) of Hudson, Marcia Odneal of Aurora, Colorado, Brian Krueger of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Grandchildren Brock, Ryan, Justin and Jordan and 11 great grandchildren along with sister-in-law Bev Lind and special family friend Vickie McDonald. Proceeded in death by her parents, son Gary, and brothers Paul, Kenneth, Harry and John (in infancy).

Ane listened to Cristian Crusaders broadcasts regularly when she was unable to drive to Nazareth Lutheran Church on Sundays- the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations, and memorials please be directed to Christian Crusades.

Ha’ det godt Mom, hvil i fred.