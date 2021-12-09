January 10, 1990-December 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Andrew Thomas “Andy” Cuvelier, age 31, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and formerly of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his home.

Andy was born on January 10, 1990, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Tom and Karla (Fitzgerald-Jurgens) Cuvelier. He was raised in Shell Rock and graduated from Greenview High School in Waverly in 2009. Upon graduating, Andy went to work as a welder at Feldmeier Equipment Inc. in Shell Rock, where he was currently employed.

Andy was a proud dad, he and Cash adored each other. He loved hanging out with his family, whether it was playing with his nieces and nephews or picking on his siblings. Andy will be remembered as a jokester; he was always up to something that would bring a smile to peoples faces. Andy was a motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoyed working on them and in his spare time you could find him riding his Harley. He also liked listening to music, especially, Tesla, Stevie Nicks, and Johnny Cash.

Andy’s memory is honored by: his parents, Tom and Karla Cuvelier of Shell Rock; son, Cash Cuvelier of Cedar Falls; significant other, Josie Evanson of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Kristin (Glen Gaston) Limkemann of Waverly and Jessie (Brad) Kinnaman of Blue Springs, Missouri; brother, Sam (Brittany) Cuvelier of Allison, Iowa; two nieces, Aleah Limkemann and Hailey Limkemann; and four nephews, Carter Limkemann, Malachi Kinnaman, Zachary Kinnaman, and Theodore Cuvelier. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his Aunt, Julie Craig.

Visitation will be at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock on Saturday, December 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, with Pastor Bob Holdorf officiating. Memorials may be directed to Andy’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-885-4321