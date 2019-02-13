WATERLOO — Andrew J. Schaefer, 32, of Haven, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died Feb. 2 of natural causes.
He was born May 28, 1986, in Waterloo, son of David J. and Teresa J. (Moeller) Schaefer.
Andrew graduated from Columbus High School in 2004. He earned his bachelor’s degree in animal ecology from Iowa State University in 2009 and his master’s in fisheries and aquatic sciences from the University of Florida in 2016. He worked as a fisheries biologist for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, Cheney District.
Survived by: his parents of Waterloo; a brother, Matt (Alli) Schaefer of Springfield‚ Mo.; two sisters, Sara (Colin) Krantz of Cedar Falls and Megan (Joe) Rubendall of Hudson; and six nieces and nephews, Lauren and Nora Schaefer, Jacob, Jenna, and Carter Krantz and Jackson Rubendall.
Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Peter and Rosetta Schaefer; and maternal grandparents, Leslie and Loretta Moeller.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorial in Andrew’s honor: has been set up with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism for the benefit of fisheries in the Cheney District. Checks may be payable to Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, with “Andrew Schaefer Memorial” in the memo line. Address — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, 512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt, KS 67124.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Andrew had a genuine kindness to his laid-back personality. He was a passionate outdoorsman with a wisdom about nature that extended way beyond his professional degrees. Fishing, hunting and spending time with his family are some things he enjoyed most.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.