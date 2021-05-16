September 27, 1957-May 12, 2021

GILBERTVILLE-Andrew R. Apel, 63, of Gilbertville died Wednesday, May 12, at home. He was born to Raphael and Anneliese Apel on September 27, 1957 in Waterloo, IA.

He married Jennifer Armstrong of Ames, which later ended in divorce.

He received a B.A. in Philosophy and an M.A. in German from the University of Northern Iowa and a law degree from the University of Iowa. His most noted accomplishment was speaking at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Vatican.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Maureen (Drilling) Apel of Gilbertville; his son, Alexander (Noelle) Apel of Marion; his daughter, Anneliese (George) Walker of Minnesota; two step-daughters, Danielle (Eric) Welsh and Courtney (Alex) Wilkins, both of Gilbertville; 7 grandchildren; his sisters, Julie of Kansas City and Christine of Tampa, Fla.; and best friend Martin (Marie) Drilling of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents.

Honoraria should be sent directly to the American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Private services: 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond.