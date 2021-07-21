Andrew K. Kaufman and Beckett E. Kaufman

March 31, 1981-July 16, 2021/ January 24, 2012-July 16, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Andrew K. “Andy” Kaufman, 40, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 16, 2021 along with his son, Beckett at his home.

He was born March 31, 1981, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Kevin L. and Lori (Schutte) Kaufman. Andy graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1999. On September 9, 2006, he was united in marriage to Brook Miller at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He was employed as an insurance agent with TruServe in Readlyn and owned and operated A to Z Rentals.

Andy was kind, hilarious, thoughtful, and always willing to help anyone with anything. He was always the proudest dad and husband. Andy loved the opportunity to tell you about his family, and it was always so clear how much he loved them.