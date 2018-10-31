SHELL ROCK -- Andrew “Junior” Hogenkamp, 88, of Shell Rock, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison.
He was born April 6, 1930, in Parkersburg, son of Andrew Sr. and Carrie Myrtle (Teagarden) Hogenkamp. On May 2, 1969, he married Marlys R. Luck in New Hartford.
He attended rural school in Butler County and served in the U.S. Army from 1952-53. Junior worked for the rural Butler County DOT from 1968 until retiring in July 1991. He also farmed his entire lifetime.
He was a member of Shetland Pony Club of America, America Miniature Horse Association and the 4 Corner Driving Club.
Survived by: his wife; a special grandson, Matthew Smith of Clarksville; special friend, Dave Toulouse of Clarksville; a son, Charles of Wisconsin; a daughter, Mary of Colorado; seven grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law, Clyde Luck Sr. and Jerry Livingston.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, John, Fred and Charles (in infancy); and a sister, Anna Hogenkamp.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock, with burial in Beaver Grove Cemetery, rural New Hartford, and with military rites by the Avery-Slight American Legion Post 393, Shell Rock. Andy requested everyone attending please wear casual clothing. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Hogenkamp family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorosn.com.
Junior enjoyed working with his hands, building buildings, making mini horse carts, making leather harness and overhauling machinery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.