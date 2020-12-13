Andrew J. Weigle

After graduation Andrew practiced his art at Vorland Photography in Cedar Falls, on Copper Mountain in Colorado and in Germany. He drew his energy from knowing people and forging relationships with others. As owner/operator of Georgioz Pizza in Colfax, he was an artisan with his pizza creations. He built excellent friendships with his customers and community through his personality and his food. He loved the outdoors whether it was fly fishing using his own beautifully tied flies or logging miles on his motorcycle. Many motorcycle trips included traveling to northern Iowa to watch his nephews play baseball and day trips with the love of his life, Cara. Above all, the relationships most important to Andrew were his family and time spent with them. He especially enjoyed the company of his niece and nephews but most of all he loved traveling with Cara, Cora, and their dogs.