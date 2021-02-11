Andrew Eugene Hansen, 41, of Cedar Falls Iowa, born August 16, 1979, recently passed away. Andy is survived by his loving parents Bud and Sue Hansen, his sister Jenny Hansen Das, her husband Sanjay Das, their two daughters Gabby and Serena; his sister Lia Hansen and her son Jivan. Andy was a professional chef and worked in various food establishments in Skagway, Seattle, and Black Hawk county. He was a graduate of the CF High class of ‘98 and received his Associates degree from the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Minneapolis. He had an adventurous life filled with camping and boating activities, dogs, friends and the culinary community. He was a loving son, a supportive brother and a caring uncle.