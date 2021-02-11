August 16, 1979—February 07, 2021
Andrew Eugene Hansen, 41, of Cedar Falls Iowa, born August 16, 1979, recently passed away. Andy is survived by his loving parents Bud and Sue Hansen, his sister Jenny Hansen Das, her husband Sanjay Das, their two daughters Gabby and Serena; his sister Lia Hansen and her son Jivan. Andy was a professional chef and worked in various food establishments in Skagway, Seattle, and Black Hawk county. He was a graduate of the CF High class of ‘98 and received his Associates degree from the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Minneapolis. He had an adventurous life filled with camping and boating activities, dogs, friends and the culinary community. He was a loving son, a supportive brother and a caring uncle.
The family will host a virtual memorial service starting at 1:30 at https://www.facebook.com/stjohncf on Saturday, February 13, 2021. There will be a Zoom sharing time from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/91653955194?pwd=d29uMk9KU3ZvaWsxVndhMVFmSnFYUT09 with a running slideshow of images of Andy that will be displayed while participants who wish can share audio messages.
A GoFundMe drive will be available to anyone who wishes to donate for support of mental health facilities in Black Hawk County in Andy’s honor. Clickable links available at www.dahlfuneralhome.com
