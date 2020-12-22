Andrew E. “Andy” Weiss, 83, of Waterloo, passed into the arms of the Lord on Sat., Dec. 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital. He was born Sept. 10, 1937 in Marengo, son of Rev. Edmund and Edna (Ropte) Weiss. He graduated from Victor High School in 1956. He married Marilyn Jensen on Oct. 22, 1966 in Cedar Rapids; she preceded him in death on March 30, 2016. Andy’s work career began with Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids as a Technical Illustrator. He later was a sales associate at OSCO Drug until retiring in June of 2005. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, IA. Andy’s interests included hunting, fishing, gardening, tinkering with electronics, sight-seeing vacations, & family photography. Survived by 3 brothers, Martin (Patricia) Weiss of Omaha, NE, Philip Weiss of Marengo & James Weiss of Middle Amana; Weiss nephews & nieces, Herb (Carolyn) Weiss of Kalona, Jeff Weiss of Lompoc, CA, Craig (Sue) Weiss of Ames, Lauri (Bryan) Weisbecker of St. Augustine, FL, Lisa (Rob) Papp of Quakertown, PA, Kevin (Sara) Weiss of Omaha, NE, & Marilyn’s nephews, Charles (Sara) Anderson of Dunkerton, Donald (Gale) Anderson of Rockwall, TX & Stephen (Ellen) Anderson of Readlyn; & niece, Diane Anderson of Dunkerton. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; infant brother, David; & sister-in-law, Janice Weiss. Funeral Services: 2:00 pm on Wed., Dec. 23, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Kearns. Memorials: UnityPoint Hospice. Inurnment (at later date): Old Barclay Cemetery, Jesup. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com