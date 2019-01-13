INDEPENDENCE -- Andrew "Andy" "Pun" Kemmerer, 35, of Independence and formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 10, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born on July 27, 1983, in Waterloo, the son of David S. and Jayne Rymer Kemmerer. He married Courtney Philo in Independence on July 13, 2007.
Andy graduated from Dunkerton High School in 2002 and attended Ellsworth Community College, where he obtained a masonry degree. He worked for Bertch Cabinets in Jesup loading semis until 2005, then started at MHI as a resident treatment worker in Independence. He was also a member of fire department at MHI.
Survived by: a son, Jaxon Kemmerer, a daughter, Hadley Kemmerer, and stepdaughter, Alivia Thomas, all of Independence; a brother, Chris (Samantha) Kemmerer of Waterloo; his mother, of Evansdale; paternal grandmother, Betty Kemmerer of Elk Run Heights; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and a niece.
Preceded in death by: his father; paternal grandfather, Robert Kemmerer; and maternal grandparents, Jack and Jeane Rymer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home. Burial is in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
