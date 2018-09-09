Andrew "Andy" Welters Small

(1928-2018)
WATERLOO — Andrew W. Small, 90, of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Friday, Aug. 31, at Luther Park, Des Moines.
He was born July 23, 1928, in Key West, Fla. He married his wife, Lucy. He later married Jean Magee, and they were married for more than 50 years. She preceded him in death in January 2017.
Andy graduated from high school and went on to junior college. He worked as a civilian on a naval base, then worked as a sandblaster, fork lift driver and repaired Navy ships.
Survived by: his children, Andrew C. Small, Ray Small and Terracita Small; and two stepdaughters, Sheryl and Diane.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Jean; a child, Kelby Small; and a brother, Clarence Small.
Services: were Saturday, Sept. 8, at Community Southern Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Small-Manuel, P.O. Box 93192, Des Moines 50393.
Andrew was a husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was the oldest child in the family having many responsibilities, including helping his little brother. He will be truly missed by family and friends.
