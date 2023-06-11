CEDAR FALLS-Andree Lee Tollefson, 82, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, June 8 at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June14 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 12:30 until service time on Wednesday.