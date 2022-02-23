Amy Louise Rannells

February 14, 1961-February 19, 2022

WATERLOO–Amy Louise Rannells, 61, of Waterloo, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at MercyOne Des Moines.

She was born February 14, 1961, in Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Lois Shields Rannells. Amy graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1979, then attended Wartburg College. She was most recently employed at Blain's Farm & Fleet as a clerk.

Amy is survived by: a brother, Scott Rannells of Cedar Falls; and two nephews, Lucas and Samuel Rannells of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents and sister-in-law, Christine Rannells.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.