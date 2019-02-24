(1973-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Amy L. Denholm, 45, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Friday, Feb. 22.
She was born May 16, 1973, in Clinton, daughter of Lonnie and Carol (Sorenson) Johannsen. Amy married Jim Denholm on July 7, 2001, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She was a 1991 graduate of Clinton High School, earned a BA degree from Wartburg College in 1995, a BA degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1996 and her MA degree from Iowa State University.
Amy had more than 20 years of experience in education, including teaching government at Marshalltown High School and as a school counselor at Charles City, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East and Cedar Falls High Schools.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Owen and Gavin, both of Cedar Falls; her parents of Eldridge; two brothers, Craig (Betsy) Johannsen of Stillman Valley, Ill., and Todd Johannsen of Eldridge; a sister, Laura Hauber of Bettendorf; a brother-in-law, Jack (Anne) Denholm of Storm Lake; a sister-in-law, Sharon (Eric) Tullio of Laurel, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her grandparents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Nazareth Lutheran Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friends of the Family (www.fofia.org) or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
