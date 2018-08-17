Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Amy Freitag Cactus (1970 – 2018) 47, of Tucson Arizona died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 10, in her home.

Amy was born in Cedar Falls, daughter of Audrey and Arnold Freitag, graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1989, and received her BS degree in Physical Therapy from Saint Louis University. She was employed as a Physical Therapist in Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Cactus, two sisters, Judy Freitag (David D’Arcy) of Evanston, IL and Ruth Freitag Lovas (Edward Lovas), St. Augustine, FL, five nephews and one niece. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Amy enjoyed hiking, biking, scolding her sisters and working with her husband building a sustainable garden which includes a Permaculture Aquaponics garden with chickens, too.

In the Sonora Desert when the monsoon rains come, it's common for a cactus to soak up all the water it can and it falls over as is its’ time. It is only fitting that Amy Cactus died during a desert monsoon thunderstorm whilst in her husband’s arms. She soaked up all the love she could and it was her time... As for how much we miss her- There are no words.

