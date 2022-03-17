Amy Diana Gonnerman

April 14, 1978-March 15, 2022

SUMNER-Amy D. Gonnerman, 43, of Sumner, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner with Rev. Brian Boehmler officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, rural Sumner. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Faith Evangelical’s Facebook Page. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 20th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Amy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Amy Diana, daughter of Wayne and Margaret (Aubrey) Gonnerman was born April 14, 1978, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She was baptized and confirmed at Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner. Amy received her education in the Sumner Schools, graduating from Sumner High School in 1997. Upon graduation, Amy worked as a dietary aide at the Hillcrest Home, and continued to do so, until her health no longer permitted. She was a life long member of Faith Evangelical Church. Amy enjoyed camping and bonfires, the Chicago Cubs, beadwork, and loved her dog, Mandy and friends and family. She was always willing to help anyone she could.

Amy is survived by her father, Wayne of Sumner; brothers, Timothy (Darla) of Sumner, Bruce (Denelle) of Denver, and Dale of Rockwell City; niece, Malea Gonnerman of Denver; nephew, Ashton Gonnerman of Denver; aunts and uncles, Michael (Evelyn) Aubrey of Waverly, James (Sue) Aubrey of Waverly, Claudette (Virgil) Poock of Sumner, Sherry (Michael) Nielsen of Sumner; Marsen (Howardine) Gonnerman of Lompoc, California, Roberta Woodson of Hawkeye, Maureen (Russell) Amos of Hawkeye, Mary (Richard) Manula of Catawba, Wisconsin, and Melvin (Cathy) Gonnerman of Waverly; numerous cousins; lifelong special friend, Ami (Cory) Lentz and their children Aaden, Orion, Emmet, and Jayden Lentz of Sumner; and her Hillcrest Family.

In addition to her paternal and maternal grandparents; she was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret on May 26, 2020; two uncles, Larry Aubrey and John Woodson; and three cousins, Susan (Poock) Helin, Lynn Woodson, and Jeff Woodson.