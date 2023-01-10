August 19, 1981-January 6, 2023

TRAER-Amy Brooke Speirs, 41, died Friday, January 6, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with diabetes.

Amy is survived by her daughter, Avery Weisinger of Hudson; parents, Russell and Sharon Speirs; sister, Sara (Neil) O’Brien; nieces, Liberty and Ella O’Brien; grandmother, Violet Speirs; significant other, Adam Kucera all of Traer; several aunts, uncles and cousins; ex-husband, Brent Weisinger of Hudson; and her beloved kitty, Glen.

Preceding Amy in death were her grandparents, Homer and Marjorie Degner and David Speirs.

Amy was born August 19, 1981 in Waterloo, the daughter of Russell and Sharon (Degner) Speirs. She attended school at North Tama, graduating in 1999. She then attended Hawkeye Community College, graduating in 2001 with a Medical Secretary degree. On April 9, 2005 Amy was united in marriage to Brent Weisinger in Cedar Falls. The couple later divorced, but continued to have a close relationship while raising their daughter.

Amy had many “loves” in her lifetime, a few of those being fishing, makeup, manicured fingernails, cars and finding homes for stray kittens.

A memorial fund has been established.

Private services will be held. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Amy’s family.

Condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com